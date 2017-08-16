Cage the Elephant are Sixties-loving garage rockers who understand digital-age studio splendor. So maybe it's no surprise that this career-spanning live album seems more about sonic detail than onstage alchemy. String-heavy renderings of Mersey-beat-style tunes like "Sweetie Little Jean" and "Cold Cold Cold" collapse the British Invasion into the Summer of Love, and singer Matt Shultz delivers versions of songs by pub rocker Wreckless Eric, Seventies punks the Stranglers and Daft Punk like they're his own obsessive creations.
Review: Cage the Elephant Chase Perfectionism on a Live Album
Our take on 'Unpeeled, the latest release from the garage rockers