Review: Bleachers' Jack Antonoff Is an Emo Elton John on 'Gone Now'

Our take on the second album from the tune machine

The second album from Bleachers is 'Gone Now' Credit: Daniel Silbert

Jack Antonoff is a grown-up emo kid and a fully realized tune machine – an Elton John whose yellow-brick road always leads back to his sad bedroom. Bleachers' second LP exudes a kind of afflicted bliss, anthemic Eighties pop and R&B impressions built from the harried, diaristic isolation that era's Top 40 only allowed in at the margins. Lorde co-writes and sings on the synth-pop gusher "Don't Take the Money," and Carly Rae Jepsen shows up on "Hate That You Know Me," part snappy electro-pop tune, part industrial angst spiral. 