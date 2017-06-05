Trending

Review: Black Lips, 'Satan's Graffiti or God's Art?'

Our take on the latest from the veteran garage rockers

'Satan's Graffiti or God's Art?' is the eighth album from Black Lips.

These garage-rock vets have always idealized the Sixties at its scuzziest. But their eighth LP has bigger ambitions: Sean Lennon produced, and his mom, Yoko Ono, appears as a guest star, resulting in an 18-song suite with all the highbrow fixings (interludes, spoken-word bits, etc.). They bounce between genres with screwball zeal, but the anti-concept loopiness can be weird fun – from the Wild West psychobilly of "Occidental Front" to a mutant girl-group ballad "Crystal Night" to a cover of the Beatles' "It Won't Be Long" that imagines its crushed-out giddiness as woozy sitar-and-guitar slop dementia. 