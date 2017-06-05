These garage-rock vets have always idealized the Sixties at its scuzziest. But their eighth LP has bigger ambitions: Sean Lennon produced, and his mom, Yoko Ono, appears as a guest star, resulting in an 18-song suite with all the highbrow fixings (interludes, spoken-word bits, etc.). They bounce between genres with screwball zeal, but the anti-concept loopiness can be weird fun – from the Wild West psychobilly of "Occidental Front" to a mutant girl-group ballad "Crystal Night" to a cover of the Beatles' "It Won't Be Long" that imagines its crushed-out giddiness as woozy sitar-and-guitar slop dementia.
Review: Black Lips, 'Satan's Graffiti or God's Art?'
Our take on the latest from the veteran garage rockers