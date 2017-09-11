"Did you want to forget about life with me
tonight?" Molly Rankin sings on the delicate ode to boozy escape that
closes out this ace Canadian noise-candy crew's second LP. Alvvays gave us the
greatest indie-rock wedding proposal ever with their 2014 classic "Archie,
Marry Me," and Antisocialites is similarly full of fuzzy-guitar
beauty and shoegazing romanticism. "In Undertow" suggests a snowbound
Best Coast, and songs like "Plimsoll Punks" and "Your Type"
course with an Eighties Anglophile zeal that'll have you happily zoning out to
lyrics about drowning and getting kicked out of the Louvre for taking pictures.
Review: Alvvays Offer Noise Candy, Pretty Visions of Escape on Second LP
Our take on 'Antisocialites,' the latest from the Canadian indie-rockers
