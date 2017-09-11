Trending

Review: Alvvays Offer Noise Candy, Pretty Visions of Escape on Second LP

Our take on 'Antisocialites,' the latest from the Canadian indie-rockers

Alvvays' second album is 'Antisocialites.' Credit: Arden Wray

"Did you want to forget about life with me tonight?" Molly Rankin sings on the delicate ode to boozy escape that closes out this ace Canadian noise-candy crew's second LP. Alvvays gave us the greatest indie-rock wedding proposal ever with their 2014 classic "Archie, Marry Me," and Antisocialites is similarly full of fuzzy-guitar beauty and shoegazing romanticism. "In Undertow" suggests a snowbound Best Coast, and songs like "Plimsoll Punks" and "Your Type" course with an Eighties Anglophile zeal that'll have you happily zoning out to lyrics about drowning and getting kicked out of the Louvre for taking pictures. 