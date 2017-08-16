Alice Cooper's 27th LP is produced by Bob Ezrin, who helmed the shock rocker's best Seventies work, and features cameos by members of U2 and ZZ Top, as well as Cooper's original band. The result is a loose affair true to his legacy as a golf-club-wielding villain with a dark sense of humor – from the friendly-ghost-themed "Paranormal" to mini Twilight Zones like "Fireball" (a man dreams of the apocalypse only to wake up and witness it) to hard-rocking one-liners like "Fallen in Love," in which he sings, "I've fallen in love and I can't get up."
Review: Alice Cooper Has a Good Time With Big-Name Pals on 'Paranormal'
Our take on the 27th album from the shock-rock vet