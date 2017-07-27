Trending

Review: Suicide's Alan Vega Leaves a Fearless Final Statement

Our take on the late NYC proto-punk's 'IT'

Alan Vega, a proto-punk pioneer, passed away in 2016. Credit: Chivers Dixon/Camera Press/Redux

Alan Vega, who co-founded the electro-noise duo Suicide in New York in 1970, died last year. But he did not go gentle into that good night – as if there were any doubt. This posthumous album, recorded over six years with his wife, Liz Lamere, is proof. Knowing he was crafting his farewell, Vega leaves as he arrived, raging over Suicide-style industrial grinds. "We can see it/The red, white and blue is destroyed/Destroyed!" he snarls on "Screamin Jesus," which begins and ends with dizzying, throat-shredding shrieks. He was punk rock's battlefield reporter, staring into the horror and relaying it back, uncensored. R.I.P., man. 