Action Bronson's major-label debut, 2015's Mr. Wonderful, didn't make him a rap superstar, but he became fairly famous anyway thanks to his foul-mouthed Viceland food travelogue F*ck That's Delicious. Without the need for a hit record to keep his pockets satiated, Bronson can go back to the freewheeling model of the Blue Chips mixtapes that helped his initial rise: off-kilter punchlines, giddy dirtbaggery and beats chopped from kitschy, quirky samples. Here, producers like Party Supplies (who did the last two Blue Chips) and Harry Fraud make funky work out of Austrian jazz-rock, Nigerian highlife, Thai funk and Italian lounge-groove records. Most hilarious is an Alchemist production made to sound like Bronson is rapping to the hold music from a taxi service. Working with a major label that clears samples is probably why Bronson and crew have opted out of some of the more audacious selections (Blue Chips 2 had him spitting over Elton John, Peter Gabriel and "Tequila"), but a banquet of loop-based production still hits those old-school notes even without the postmodern twist. For his part, Bronson is still acrobatic with a bar ("Now I'm nestled in the Tesla eatin pretzels") and still dabbles in the occasional sports reference ("Two pumps from the inhaler got me feeling like Lawrence Taylor").

