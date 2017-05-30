Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' Musical Sets 2018 Debut

A new musical based on Alanis Morissette's 1995 album Jagged Little Pill will premiere May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Related Alanis Morissette, In four months she has gone from washed-up child star to queen of this year's pop culture prom

The show will feature Jagged Little Pill hits like "Ironic" and "You Oughta Know" as well as songs from Morissette's larger discography. Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody wrote the book, with some input from Morissette. The musical chronicles the complex dynamics of a contemporary, multi-generational family dealing with issues such as gender identity and race.

"I am so excited to tell a modern story through these iconic songs," Cody said in a statement. "Alanis's music is full of powerful narratives that lend themselves organically to this process." Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Waitress) directed Jagged Little Pill. Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt (American Idiot) provided the orchestrations and arrangements.

"This team that has come together for this Jagged Little Pill musical is my musical theater dream come true," Morissette said. "The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent. Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul's marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom and complexity."

The Jagged Little Pill musical was first announced in 2013, with just Morisette, Kitt, Broadway vet Vivek J. Tiwary and producer Arvind Ethan David attached at the time. Jagged Little Pill, the album, has sold over 33 million copies and earned Morissette the Grammy for Album of the Year.

