Patty Jenkins is set to make history once again with the news that she will helm a sequel to this year's blockbuster hit Wonder Woman, due out in 2019.

The director, who took home $1 million for the first film, will reportedly receive directing and writing fees in the high seven figures (somewhere in the $7 million to $9 million range), making her the highest-paid female filmmaker in history.

Wonder Woman, which opened this past June, broke records of its own early on in its run, becoming the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman weeks after its premiere – beating out the Phyllida Lloyd-directed Mamma Mia!'s $609.8 million by raking in $402 million domestically and more than $800 million worldwide.

Jenkins' negotiations for a second film began immediately after the success of the superhero flick's opening weekend, but they dragged on and proved "challenging," a source told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gal Gadot, the breakout star of the first film, will also return for Wonder Woman 2, which is slated to release on December 13, 2019.

Both women have faced criticism and praise for bringing the comic book icon to life for the big screen. Just last month, outspoken director James Cameron said that he felt the movie was "a step backwards" for women in Hollywood. Jenkins replied in a scathing retort on Twitter.

"James Cameron's inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman," she wrote in part at the time. "Strong women are great. His praise of my film Monster, and our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was so appreciated. But if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren't free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven't come very far have we."