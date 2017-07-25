New biopics on the creator of Wonder Woman and disgraced Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, as well as a comedy crime caper from George Clooney, are among the films set to premiere at the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival. The festival will take place September 7th to 17th.

Related 12 Best Movies of 2017 So Far From social horror to superheroes, crime musicals to culture-clash rom-coms – Peter Travers picks the highlights of an already stellar movie year

Other films set to feature at the annual festival include the latest from Darren Aronofsky's mother!, starring Jennifer Lawrence; Emma Stone and Steve Carell's true-story tennis flick Battle of the Sexes; and Guillermo del Toro's Cold War thriller The Shape of Water.



Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman will make its world premiere at TIFF and arrives on the heels of D.C. Comic's massive Wonder Woman film. Luke Evans stars as William Moulton Marston, the progressive, feminist psychologist who created the superhero and lived in an "extended relationship" with his wife and another woman. Angela Robinson directed the movie, which also stars Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote.

Margot Robbie, meanwhile, will play Tonya Harding in Craig Gillespie's new film I, Tonya, which will also debut in Toronto. Harding was a two time Olympian and figure skating champion who ended up banned from the sport for her role in the attack against her chief American rival, Nancy Kerrigan, at the 1994 Winter Olympics.

George Clooney's latest, Suburbicon, finds him teaming with longtime collaborators Joel and Ethan Coen, who penned the movie's script. While the star will be behind the camera, the film still boasts a very Coen brothers-esque plot (a quaint family becomes embroiled in blackmail and revenge schemes after a deadly home invasion) and cast, including Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Josh Brolin and Oscar Isaac.

And though Darren Aronofsky's new film mother! just had its October release date moved up to September 15th – suggesting the film would bypass the fall-fest circuit altogether – his psychological horror-thriller will also premiere at the Canadian event. The movie boasts an impressive cast – Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer – and tells the story of a couple whose peaceful life is thrown into chaos by the arrival of unexpected guest.

The 2017 TIFF lineup also features several more films with a historical bent. Joe Wright's new Winston Churchill biopic, Darkest Hour, stars Gary Oldman as the British Prime Minister in the early years of World War II, while Steve Carell and Emma Stone's upcoming film, Battle of the Sexes, recreates the legendary 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Guillermo del Toro will take a fantastical look at the Cold War in The Shape of Water, which stars Octavia Spencer and Sally Hawkins as government lab workers who uncover a secret experiment. Other notable TIFF entries include Alexander Payne's sci-fi satire Downsizing, which stars Matt Damon as a man who chooses to shrink himself to simplify his life. The movie also features Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, Laura Dern, Jason Sudeikis, Alec Baldwin and Neil Patrick Harris.



Greta Gerwig's new film, Lady Bird, will open the Toronto Film Festival with its world premiere, while Egyptian filmmaker Amr Salama will close it with the the world premiere of Sheikh Jackson, a comedy about a young imam whose life is upended by the sudden death of Michael Jackson.

The current TIFF lineup is available on the festival's website, where ticket information is also available.