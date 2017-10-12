Whitney Houston Estate Details 'The Bodyguard' Reissue

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Whitney Houston's performance in The Bodyguard, Legacy Recordings and the Whitney Houston Estate will release I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard, a collection of live and studio tracks from 1993 through 1995. The new album is slated for a November 17th release.

More From The Bodyguard contains alternate mixes and edits of songs like "I Will Always Love You" and "I'm Every Woman," two covers that Houston turned into massive hits. In addition, the record includes an a capella rendition of "Jesus Loves Me" and multiple live versions of Houston cuts drawn from a private wedding concert for the eldest daughter of the Sultan of Brunei and concert dates in Berlin, London, New York City and Philadelphia during 1993 and 1994.

The Bodyguard, featuring Houston and Kevin Costner, came out November 25th, 1992 and went on to gross more than $400 million worldwide. Houston also accounted for six of thirteen songs on The Bodyguard soundtrack, which became one of the best-selling LPs of all time; it's sold more than 17 million copies in the United States alone, according to the RIAA. The Bodyguard soundtrack also took home Album of the Year honors at the Grammys, and Houston won another pair of awards for "I Will Always Love You," her famous Dolly Parton cover.

"I had no idea that that record would sell so much, so fast," Houston told Rolling Stone in 1993. "I think Dolly Parton is a hell of a writer and a hell of a singer. I was so concerned when I sang her song how she'd feel about it, in terms of the arrangement, my licks, my flavor. When she said she was floored, that meant so much to me."

I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard Track List:

1. "I Will Always Love You" (Alternate Mix)

2. "I Have Nothing" (Film Version)

3. "I'm Every Woman" (Clivillés & Cole House Mix I Edit)

4. "Run to You" (Film Version)

5. "Queen of the Night" (Film Version)

6. "Jesus Loves Me" (Film Version)

7. "Jesus Loves Me" (A Cappella Version)

8. "I Will Always Love You" (Film Version)

9. "I Have Nothing" (Live)

10. "Run to You" (Live)

11. "Jesus Loves Me / He's Got the Whole World in His Hands" (Live)

12. "Queen of the Night" (Live)

13. "I Will Always Love You" (Live)

14. "I'm Every Woman" (Live)