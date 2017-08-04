Watch Trailer for New Grace Jones Doc 'Bloodlight and Bami'

Grace Jones and her enviable cheekbones are the focal point of a newly released trailer for the Sophie Fiennes-helmed documentary, Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami. The film, which was created out of a decade's worth of footage, premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

Related 2015: The Year Music Documentaries Brought Back the Dead From Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse to Tower Records, it was a tribute-filled year for rock docs

In the minute-and-a-half-long trailer, Jones can be seen applying makeup first in the back of what can be assumed to be a long black limo, and then in front of a backstage vanity. Set to the beat of Jones's single "Pull Up to My Bumper," the clip lingers on Jones' face as she stares unflinchingly into the camera while applying rouge and gold powder to her face.

"Sometimes you have to be a high-flying bitch," her voice intones at one point, quoting from the film Dolores Clairborne.

In an interview with The Independent earlier this month, Fiennes opened up about working with the New Wave icon. "This film began in a collaborative creative spirit," she said. "Grace had fiercely controlled her public image, but made the bold decision to un-mask. She never sought to control my shooting process, and I didn't second-guess the narrative of the film as I was shooting. I just gathered evidence."

"The film is a deliberately present-tense experience; for me this is the thrill-ride of verité cinema," she added.

The documentary will chronicle Jones' life and work with some of her closest collaborators spanning the fields of music, art, fashion and film, and will include performances of her hits "Slave To the Rhythm" and "Pull Up to My Bumper."