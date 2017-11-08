Watch Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep in Steven Spielberg's 'The Post' Trailer

Oscar royalty Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep appear onscreen for the first time in Steven Spielberg's new trailer for film drama The Post, which documents the Pentagon Papers scandal.

Streep portrays The Washington Post's Katharine Graham, the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and Hanks plays the paper's editor, Ben Bradlee – both of whom risk their careers and personal security to help expose a cover-up of government secrets spanning three decades and four presidents.

The clip opens with a TV news report on The New York Times' bombshell reporting about the Vietnam War. "The way [the government] lied – those days have to be over," Bradlee notes. Meanwhile, Graham is battling staff concerns about her judgment based solely on her gender. "People are concerned about having a woman in charge of the paper – that she doesn't have the resolve to make the tough choices," says Post chairman Fritz Beebe (Bradley Whitford).

Bradlee and Graham pursue the papers, recruiting journalist Ben Bagdikian (Bob Odenkirk), who nervously hauls a stash of "government secrets" on a plane. Despite the company legacy being at stake, The Washington Post makes the tough call to publish. "To risk her fortune and the company that's been her entire life – well, I think that's brave," notes Tony Bradlee (Sarah Paulson).

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer co-wrote The Post, which opens its limited theatrical run on December 22nd, followed by a wide release on January 12th, 2018. Tracy Letts, Bruce Greenwood, Matthew Rhys, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Jesse Plemons and Zach Woods also appear in the film.