Watch Thrilling New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer

Luke Skywalker returns to the Millennium Falcon in the short, but thrilling new teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The film opens December 15th.

Despite its 45-second run time, the clip packs in plenty of action, with armies of AT-ATs marching forward, the Millennium Falcon dodging enemy fire and John Boyega's Finn taking down TIE fighters in the air while Daisy Ridley's Rey wields a light saber on the ground. The clip also includes a quick shot of the late Carrie Fisher in what will be her final turn as Princess Leia Organa, while it closes with an ominous message from Mark Hamill's grizzled Luke Skywalker, "This is not going to go the way you think."

Rian Johnson directed The Last Jedi, which follows J.J. Abrams' franchise reboot, The Force Awakens. The cast of the upcoming movie will also feature Adam Driver reprising his role as Kylo Ren, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, and CGI creature expert Andy Serkis as Supreme Leader Snoke.

The Last Jedi will be followed in May 2018 by Ron Howard's upcoming Han Solo anthology film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. The as-yet-untitled Episode IX, the final chapter in the new trilogy, is scheduled to arrive December 2019, with Abrams set to return as writer and director.