Watch Thor, Incredible Hulk Unite in New 'Ragnarok' Trailer

Marvel dropped their latest look at Thor: Ragnarok during their Comic-Con panel Saturday, an event that unleashed lots of information about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new trailer picks up where the last preview left off: With Thor, minus his Mjölnir hammer, in the arena against an armored Incredible Hulk. After a gladiator battle with the Hulk and explaining what's happened with the God of Thunder since Avengers: Age of Ultron, the two superheroes team up with Thor's sometimes-nemesis brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to reclaim Asgard from the "Goddess of Death" Hela, played by Cate Blanchett.

At one point, Hulk – who has learned how to speak while not Bruce Banner – fights what appears to be a giant wolf. Karl Urban's villainous Skurge also makes his debut.

The new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, out November 3rd, also highlights some of the levity What We Do in the Shadows director Taika Waititi brings to the Marvel franchise.

In other Marvel Comic-Con news, the studio revealed that the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel would take place in the 1990s and precede the first Iron Man film – Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will have two eyes rather than the eye patch – and that Ant-Man and The Wasp will feature Michelle Pfieffer as Janet Van Dyne. A Comic-Con exclusive look at the upcoming Black Panther was also unveiled.