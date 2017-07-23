Trending

Watch Thor, Incredible Hulk Unite in New 'Ragnarok' Trailer

Marvel superheroes team with Loki and newcomer Valkyrie to reclaim Asgard from Cate Blanchett's Hela

Marvel dropped their latest look at Thor: Ragnarok during their Comic-Con panel Saturday, an event that unleashed lots of information about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new trailer picks up where the last preview left off: With Thor, minus his Mjölnir hammer, in the arena against an armored Incredible Hulk. After a gladiator battle with the Hulk and explaining what's happened with the God of Thunder since Avengers: Age of Ultron, the two superheroes team up with Thor's sometimes-nemesis brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to reclaim Asgard from the "Goddess of Death" Hela, played by Cate Blanchett.

At one point, Hulk – who has learned how to speak while not Bruce Banner – fights what appears to be a giant wolf. Karl Urban's villainous Skurge also makes his debut.

The new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, out November 3rd, also highlights some of the levity What We Do in the Shadows director Taika Waititi brings to the Marvel franchise.

In other Marvel Comic-Con news, the studio revealed that the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel would take place in the 1990s and precede the first Iron Man film – Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will have two eyes rather than the eye patch – and that Ant-Man and The Wasp will feature Michelle Pfieffer as Janet Van Dyne. A Comic-Con exclusive look at the upcoming Black Panther was also unveiled.