Watch Taraji P. Henson Play an Assassin in 'Proud Mary' Trailer

Taraji P. Henson expands her range to play an assassin in the forthcoming action film Proud Mary. Last year, the actress took home a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Cookie Lyon on Fox's Empire.

Tina Turner's famous cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary" plays over the trailer, which sees Henson's Mary Goodwin get ready and prepare her weapons for a job. As the classic song revs up, so does the action as she changes up her look and pursues her victims. Danny Glover and How to Get Away With Murder's Billy Brown also star in the film.

According to Deadline, in the film, Mary's cynical worldview shifts when she meets a young boy "who awakens in her a maternal instinct." Henson recently starred in the Oscar nominated Hidden Figures. She will also portray civil rights activist Ann Atwater in The Best of Enemies, which will be released sometime next year. Proud Mary will be released on January 12th.