Watch Stunning First Trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Phantom Thread'

The first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread, starring the director's There Will Be Blood star Daniel Day-Lewis, has been unveiled.

Related Why Daniel Day-Lewis' Retirement Is a Major Loss to the Movies The actor announced that he'll quit after one last film – and looking back on his body work, you see why it's a massive blow to American cinema

The visually stunning preview focuses on Day-Lewis' dressmaker, whose life and art becomes unraveled after meeting a young woman played by actress Vicky Krieps. "Her arrival has cast a very long shadow," the dressmaker says in the trailer.

"You can sew almost anything into the canvas of a coat. When I was a boy, I started to hide things in the lining of the garments," Day-Lewis' character says in voiceover. "Things that only I knew were there. Secrets."

The film's official synopsis reads, "Set in the glamour of 1950s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love."

Phantom Thread, which boasts a score by Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood, opens this Christmas. Anderson's last film was the Thomas Pynchon adaptation Inherent Vice in 2014.

In June, Day-Lewis announced that he would retire from acting following Phantom Thread; according to reports, Day-Lewis became so obsessed with the art of dressmaking during the shooting of the film that he decided to dedicate his Oscar-winning talents toward making designer gowns.

"Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," his spokeswoman said at the time. "He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."