Watch Spider-Man Reveal Superhero Identity in 'Homecoming' Clip

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) accidentally reveals his crime-fighting alter ego to best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) in a new teaser from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The clip, which debuted during Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards, opens with the 15-year-old Spider-Man crawling into his bedroom window and removing his mask. The camera pans behind him to reveal his geeky pal in shellshocked silence. "You're the Spider-Man – from YouTube," he says.

After admitting he's "basically" an Avenger, Parker begs Ned not to reveal his identity – a difficult challenge. "I'll level with you," Ned responds. "I don't think I can keep this a secret. This is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me."

This latest teaser follows the third official trailer, which Columbia Pictures and Marvel released last month. In that clip, Parker meets with Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in the back of a limousine to learn the ropes on becoming an Avenger. "Don't do anything I would do, and definitely don't do anything I wouldn't do," Stark tells the budding superhero. "There's a little grey area in there, and that's where you operate."

Spider-Man: Homecoming, out July 7th, also stars Michael Keaton as the film's winged villain, Vulture.