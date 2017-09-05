Watch Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf Fight in Greta Gerwig's 'Lady Bird'

A mother and daughter brawl and bond in the charming first trailer for Lady Bird, the directorial debut from actress Greta Gerwig. Gerwig also wrote the film, which stars Saoirse Ronan as Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson and Laurie Metcalf as her mother, Marion.

The clip's opening sequence captures the film's quirky take on family drama, with an argument between Lady Bird and Marion over college ending with the latter hurling herself out of the moving car. The clip goes on to tease a unique relationship between mother and daughter, as Lady Bird fights, futilely, to prove that she's nothing like her mother.

The mother-daughter feuding is also balanced with plenty of quintessential teen drama as Lady Bird grapples with college admissions, shoplifts, fights with friends, falls in love and flounders through school. In the trailer's final scene, Lady Bird tells a nun at her Catholic school that she's interested in joining Math Olympiad, to which the nun replies, "But math isn't something you're terribly strong in."

"That we we know of, yet," Lady Bird replies.

Lady Bird also stars Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Lois Smith. The film is scheduled to open November 10th.