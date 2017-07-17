The eerie new trailer for Blade Runner: 2049 showcases more of the characters populating the sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic.

Related 'Blade Runner 2049': Everything We Know So Far From the first official trailer to why Harrison Ford is returning to the role – what we know about this much-anticipated sequel to a sci-fi classic

Blade Runner: 2049, set 30 years after the original, stars Gosling as Officer K, who unearths a dangerous secret that could crumble society. He tracks down Harrison's Ford's iconic Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who's been missing for three decades.

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) directed the film, out October 6th. The sequel also stars Ana De Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, MacKenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James and Dave Bautista.

Jared Leto delivers ominous messages as Neander Wallace, a manufacturer of replicants, the bioengineered androids featured in the first film. "Replicants are the future, but I can only make so many," Wallace intones. Later, he grumbles, "The future of the species is finally unearthed."