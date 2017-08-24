Watch Richard Linklater's Poignant, Funny 'Last Flag Flying' Trailer

Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne play old military buddies who reunite for a moving final mission in the new trailer for Richard Linklater's Last Flag Flying. The film opens November 3rd.

The film stars Carell as Richard "Doc" Shepherd, a former Navy Corps medic who loses his son in combat and enlists his ex-Marine friends, Sal (Cranston), a hard-drinking bar owner, and Mueller (Fishburne), a reformed and sober pastor, to accompany him to the funeral at Arlington National Cemetery. However, Doc ultimately decides he wants his son to be buried at home, forcing the three men to find a way to get the coffin there.

The trailer teases a poignant yet funny road trip, as Doc learns more about his son and Sal spars with Mueller, quipping at one point, "You worry too much, that's why your hair went gray."

Last Flag Flying is based on Darryl Ponicsan's 2005 novel of the same name, which was a sequel to his 1970 novel, The Last Detail (Hal Ashby adapted the latter into a 1973 film starring Jack Nicholson). Linklater's last film was his 2016 spiritual sequel to Dazed and Confused, Everybody Wants Some!!