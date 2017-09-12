Watch Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Recreating Queen's Live Aid Show

Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek was taped recreating Queen's legendary Live Aid performance for the new biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, in which he portrays the late singer Freddie Mercury. The fan-shot footage also features Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor and Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon.

In the clip, Malek takes the stage just like Wembley Stadium in 1985. Malek shadowboxes a few feisty punches to hype up the crowd before taking a seat at the piano for "Bohemian Rhapsody." The video follows the release of the first official pictures of Malek as Mercury, sporting the late singer's famous mustache.

Malek announced the role last November. Over the years, the biopic had seen several actors and directors come and go. Most notably, Sacha Baron Cohen was cast as Mercury, but dropped out over disagreements on how the film would cover the more salacious details of the Queen singer's life. The project was later revived with actor Ben Winshaw and director Dexter Fletcher, but that also fell apart due to creative differences.

Bohemian Rhapsody will cover Queen's rise from the 1970s through Live Aid, six years before Mercury died of complications from AIDS. The film is expected to open December 25th, 2018.