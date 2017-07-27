Watch Pennywise Terrorize Losers' Club in Chilling New 'It' Trailer

The terrifying, titular, shape-shifting ghoul of Stephen King's It returns to pull children into sewers in the chilling new trailer for Andrés Muschietti upcoming adaptation of the 1986 horror novel.

Related 'It' Star Sophia Lillis Talks 'Shocking' First Encounter With Pennywise Actress who plays Beverly Marsh in Stephen King horror film update talks friendship, photography and facing down killer clowns

The clip opens with an ominous portrait of youthful innocence and adolescent anxiety in fictional Derry, Maine that builds to one of the story's most infamous moments. A young boy named George chases a paper boat down a flooded street and watches it slip into a storm drain. As he peers inside, he encounters It lurking in its preferred form, Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

The It trailer goes on to tease Derry's creepy history and follows the Losers' Club as it tries uncover the secret that's been haunting the town for centuries. Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) continues to appear out of nowhere for some casual terrorizing, flashing his ghastly yellow eyes.

It opens September 8th. The film is potentially the first in a two-part series, with the second half ostensibly following the same characters as adults, just like in King's novel. Last year, producer Roy Lee told Collider, "We're taking it and making the movie from the point of view of the kids, and then making another movie from the point of view of the adults, that could potentially then be cut together like the novel." It's rumored that the second film began filming in March under a secret name, though the studio has yet to confirm the project.

It was previously adapted as a TV miniseries in 1990 starring Tim Curry as Pennywise.