See Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace in 'American Crime Story' Trailer

"I will not allow that man, that nobody, to kill my brother twice," says Donatella Versace, portrayed by Penelope Cruz, in the new trailer for FX's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

For American Crime Story's second season, the Ryan Murphy-helmed series examines the 1997 murder of Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace (played by Edgar Ramirez). Ricky Martin also stars as Versace's partner, Antonio D'Amico. Versace was murdered outside his home in Miami by spree killer Andrew Cunanan (played by Darren Criss). Cunanan killed four people prior to Versace and then committed suicide eight days after killing Versace.

The new trailer depicts Versace's opulent and glamorous lifestyle, contrasted against Cunanan's movements before he meets Versace.

"This world has wasted me, and yet this world also made you, Mr. Versace, into a star," Criss as Cunanan narrates in the trailer. "You're not better than me. We're the same. The only difference is that you got lucky."

FX's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres on January 17th.