Watch Natalie Portman in Surreal New 'Annihilation' Trailer

Natalie Portman ventures into the mysterious Area X in the surreal first trailer for Annihilation, the big-screen adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer's bestselling sci-fi novel.

Written and directed by Ex Machina's Alex Garland, the film focuses on an all-female search party played by Portman, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson and Jennifer Jason Leigh, as they go on an expedition into an extraterrestrial territory that's been cut off from the rest of the world by the military.

The endeavor is labeled a "suicide mission," with Portman partaking in the hopes of finding her lost husband played by Oscar Isaac, who disappeared on a previous Area X mission.

The trailer doesn't give away too much of the plot other than Portman's character survives to tell her story, which includes eerie visitations, alien creatures and a portal to another realm.

Annihilation, the first book in VanderMeer's "Southern Reach" trilogy, hits theaters February 23rd, 2018.