Watch Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell in Raunchy 'A Bad Moms Christmas' Trailer

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn rage against the holiday machinery in the hilariously profane trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas, a sequel to 2016's Bad Moms.

The clip opens with a serene fake-out, as Kunis narrates the concept of a mythic greeting card-styled Yuletide. "Christmas is a magical time, full of wonder, excitement and joy," she says. "A time for making lasting memories with family and friends." But the key to making the holidays special, she adds, is the family matriarch: "Moms working their assess off: cooking, wrapping, decorating and shopping."

She and her overwhelmed mom friends show up at the mall, where they glimpse the carnage of last-minute shopping. "Fuck," a dumbfounded Hahn remarks. "Holy shit," Kunis adds.

From there, the clip veers giddily between raunchy one-liners, from Hahn complaining about the holiday rush at her salon ("This is our busiest time of the year at work. I waxed 39 pussies today.") to Bell blasting the "shitty backrubs" she earns in exchange for picking out her family's perfect presents. Elsewhere, the trio guzzle booze while riding the mall escalator and grinding on Santa's lap.

A Bad Moms Christmas, out November 3rd, co-stars Jay Hernandez, Cheryl Hines, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley, David Walton, Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon and Wanda Sykes.