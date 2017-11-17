Watch Lena Waithe, Common's New Trailer for 'The Chi'

Master of None Emmy winner Lena Waithe returns to her hometown for new series The Chi, which she created and executive produced. Co-executive produced by fellow Chicago native and rapper Common along with Elwood Reid, the show's first season was entirely shot in its namesake city and its new trailer features vivid street scenes and introduces its ensemble cast.

In addition to serving as an executive producer, Common is also a costar. The cast includes Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Treme, Queen of Katwe), Yolanda Ross (Treme, The Get Down), Armando Riesco (Bull) and Tiffany Boone (The Following).

The show is billed as a "timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence, but bonded by the need for connection and redemption." Set to another city resident's song, Chance the Rapper's "All We Got," the first clip offers a peek into the character's lives. It showcases a wide range emotions they experience, from mourning a death to a humorous exchange between a mother (Ross) busting her son Emmett (Latimore) for hiding a girlfriend under his bed and then inviting her to breakfast.

The Chi premieres on Showtime January 7th.