See Lara Croft Discover Destiny in Action-Packed 'Tomb Raider' Trailer

As Lara Croft, Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl) storms through a forest, leaps across a collapsing bridge and stares down a ravaging storm in the action-packed first trailer for the adventure film Tomb Raider, a reboot of the franchise launched in 2001 with Angelina Jolie in the title role. The film, which director Roar Uthaug helmed from Geneva Robertson-Dworet's script, opens March 16th, 2018.

Tomb Raider, based on the 2013 video game of the same name, follows a younger version of Croft than seen in the Jolie films. A broke college student in East London, still grieving over the death of her adventurer father (Dominic West), the character uncovers the secret of her father's last-known destination, a mythical tomb called the "Mother of Death" located off the coast of Japan.

"Lara, your father's gone," a character tells Croft in the clip. "You can pick up where he left off. I see so much of him in you."

Tomb Raider also stars Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, Hannah John-Kamen, Antonio Aakeel, Kristin Scott Thomas and Nick Frost.