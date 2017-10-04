Watch Kate Winslet in Woody Allen's Sleek 'Wonder Wheel' Trailer

Woody Allen frames a tale of romantic entanglement and mob revenge against the backdrop of 1950s Coney Island in his new film, Wonder Wheel.

The movie follows four primary characters: waitress Ginny (Kate Winslet) and her hard-drinking carousel operator husband Humpty (Jim Belushi); charming lifeguard and aspiring playwright Mickey (Justin Timberlake) and Humpty's long-estranged daughter, Carolina (Juno Temple), who returns home to flee her gangster husband.

"I'm marked," Carolina tells her father. "They're gonna kill me." Later, in another tense scene, she admits, "I know where all the bodies are buried."

The tension builds from there, as Ginny confronts Carolina about her love life and the mob tracks Carolina to her new Coney Island home. "When it comes to love," Mickey narrates, "we often turn out to be our own worst enemy."

Acclaimed cinematographer Vittorio Storaro – who previously collaborated with Allen on 2016's Cafe Society – bathes the scenes in magnetic, warm hues and dramatic old Hollywood lighting and camera angles.

Wonder Wheel will debut October 15th as the New York Film Festival's closing night selection, followed by a theatrical release on December 1st.