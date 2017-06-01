Watch Johnny Depp in Tense 'Murder on the Orient Express' Trailer

A scenic train ride turns deadly in the first trailer for Murder on the Orient Express, the latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic whodunit. The film is slated for a November 10th release.

The new Murder on the Orient Express is a star vehicle for Kenneth Branagh, who directs the film and takes on the role of the protagonist – a detective of legendary wit named Hercule Poirot. Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp and Michelle Pfeiffer all play train passengers turned suspects, when a murder takes place in-transit.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Branagh was enthusiastic about playing the famous fictional detective. "I have enjoyed it enormously, to delve into the nature of the character, to read more of the books, to understand, to admire with greater intensity what Agatha Christie's talents were," he said. "That's been really a great, great creative treat."

Murder on the Orient Express was one of many Christie novels based around Poirot's case-solving. The book was originally adapted for the big screen in 1974 with Sydney Lumet as director and Albert Finney in the detective role. Versions of the tale have appeared on television as well, including a notable 2010 episode in PBS' long-running Poirot series with the actor David Suchet.