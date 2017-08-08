Watch Jim Carrey Talk Art, Vulnerability in New Mini Documentary

Jim Carrey shows a more vulnerable side in a new mini-documentary called Jim Carrey: I Needed Color. The six-minute short chronicles the famous comedian's lesser-known past time: fine art. Carrey's work is a range of miniature clay sculptures, colorful life-size paintings and collages comprised of words, shapes and soft colors.

"I think what makes someone an artist is they make models of their inner life," Carrey said in the video. "They make something come into physical being that is inspired by their emotions or their needs or what they feel the audience needs."



Carrey said he began painting six years ago when he was trying to "heal a broken heart." (He dated Jenny McCarthy for nearly five years before splitting in 2010).

"When you're falling in love, you're floating, weightless," Carrey said. "But when you lose that love, you have to reenter the atmosphere and it can get pretty rough, because you're just bouncing off one molecule and onto the next, rippin' through them at such a pace that they just ignite and explode, until you find another heart that's doing the same thing, has landed and cooled, and then you start to float again."

Carrey also offered his thoughts on Jesus, whom he portrays in a series of large paintings in the figure's likeness. He explained that while he isn't necessarily religious, he calls the energy surrounding the figure "electric."

"I don't know if Jesus is real, I don't know if he lived, I don't know what he means, but the painting[s] of Jesus are really my desire to convey Christ consciousness," Carrey said.