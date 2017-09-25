Watch Idris Elba's Dramatic Reading of Romantic Fan Fiction

Idris Elba reads romantic fan fiction about himself in a new video for 20th Century Fox. The actor, at turns amused and seemingly creeped out, narrates the lustful tales written by Internet pseudonyms like SundanceMargo22 and JellyBeanJulia.

"It's been snowing for two hours, and he's still not back," Elba reads dramatically. "Finally, the door bursts open. I run to him and peel off his snow-packed jacket. Rubbing his sinewy shoulders, his skin warms under my touch. And then he kisses me, just like the night he returned from filming Thor."

The next vignette chronicles one writer's "recurring dream" about the murder of her neighbor. "Idris Elba, A.K.A. Detective Luther, needs my help to profile the killer ... And even though I'm a meter maid, we spend the night together on a stake-out and catch the killer, Pat's uncle Greg." Elba is unable to stay in character, admitting after the performance, "OK, that's so weird."

Other entries include a week-long "dream vacation" with Elba spent thatching a hut on the ocean and a piece titled "Magical Neon Sexuality" involving "puff pastries." The actor's response: "Wowzers! OK…"

Elba co-stars with Kate Winslet in upcoming film drama The Mountain Between Us, out October 6th.