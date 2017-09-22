Watch Gruesome Trailer for New Stephen King Adaptation '1922'

A marital dispute leads to grisly murder in the new trailer for 1922, a Netflix film based on a Stephen King novella. The film comes out on Netflix October 20th, just in time for Halloween.

Thomas Jane – who appeared in previous film versions of King's work like The Mist and Dreamcatcher – plays Wilfred James, a farmer with a light drawl who is content to work the land until the end of his days. "A man's pride was a man's land," he says in the teaser.

But his wife Arlette (Molly Parker) has other plans: she wants the family to move to the city. When James refuses, she asks for a divorce and threatens to take their son to the city with her. "I believe that there's another man inside every man," James says in the trailer, his tone shifting towards menace. "A conniving man." He conspires with his son to kill Arlette and they hide the body. No crime goes unpunished, and before long James is fighting his wife's ghost and an infestation of rats.

1922 was directed by Zak Hilditch. He also adapted the story from King's original, which appeared in the 2010 collection Full Dark, No Stars.