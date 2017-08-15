Jessica Chastain stars as the infamous "Poker Princess" in the wild first trailer for Aaron Sorkin's new film, Molly's Game. The film marks Sorkin's directorial debut and is based on the true story of Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who ran a high-stakes poker game for celebrities and business tycoons.

The new clip teases the full scope of Bloom's story, from her beginnings hosting someone else's game at the Viper Room in Hollywood to the champagne-soaked contests she held in New York City. Inevitably, Bloom runs afoul of the feds and finds herself in court and potentially on the hook to hand over hard drives filled with sensitive data about her A-list clients.

Amidst the lavish poker scenes and courtroom drama, the trailer is packed with plenty of quintessential "Sorkinese," which Chastain delivers expertly. When her Viper Room boss cuts half her pay because of what she makes at the games, Bloom replies with breathless exasperation, "You're gonna stop paying me because I'm making too much doing my second job, and if I say, 'No,' I'll lose both jobs because it doesn't seem fair?"

Molly's Game co-stars Idris Elba, Michael Cera, Kevin Costner and Chris O'Dowd. Along with directing, Sorkin wrote the script based on Bloom's memoir of the same name. Molly's Game opens November 22nd.