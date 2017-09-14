Watch Gilbert Gottfried Drop Wild Persona, Voice in New Doc Trailer

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried unveils his understated off-stage persona, and his real voice, in the revealing new trailer for Neil Berkeley's upcoming documentary Gilbert.

The clip showcases Gottfried's well-known, outrageous comedy, and fittingly opens with a shot of two attendees walking out of one of his sets. "Usually I lose the crowd quicker than that," he cracks. "I must be slipping."

Amidst an array of praise from fellow comedians such as Whoopi Goldberg, Jay Leno and Bill Burr, the trailer touches on Gottfried's peculiar habits – from taking the bus when he tours to filching green room snacks – and the quotidian lifestyle of a workhorse comedian. Gilbert also offers a pointed look at Gottfried's famously secretive life as a husband and father, as well as his difficult childhood. "I dropped out of high school," Gottfried says, without that quintessential raspy shrill in his voice. "I'm sure my father thought, 'He's the loser of the group.'"

Gilbert will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival before opening November 3rd.