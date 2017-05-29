Oceans 11 director Steven Soderbergh returns to heist films – and filmmaking in general after a four-year hiatus – with Logan Lucky, starring Channing Tatum and Adam Driver as down-and-out brothers who conspire to rob a NASCAR event.

"Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway," the film's synopsis states.

As evidenced by the trailer, Logan Lucky retains the comic vibe of the Oceans series, as well as the all-star cast: In addition to Tatum and Driver, the film also features Hilary Swank, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Seth McFarlane, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Craig, who plays an eccentric explosives expert named Joe Bang.

The Logan Lucky trailer premiered midway through the actual Coca-Cola 600 Sunday in Charlotte, with NASCAR playing a major role in both the production and promotion of the film, the Associated Press reports. Both Soderbergh and Tatum attended Sunday's race.



"When I read (the script) it felt like it was a kind of film that I like to watch, the kind of film I like to make," Soderbergh told the AP. "It was different. It didn't feel like a repeat of the Oceans movie. It's in the same universe, but in a different galaxy."

Tatum added, "It is basically a bunch of good ol' boys robbing NASCAR and that got a pretty good giggle out of me."

NASCAR stars like Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Joey Logano and more all cameo in Logan Lucky, although none portray racecar drivers; in the case of Busch, he plays a state trooper.

Logan Lucky, Soderbergh's first big screen venture since 2013's Side Effects, is out August 18th.