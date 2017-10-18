See First Trailer for Louis C.K.'s Woody Allen-Esque 'I Love You, Daddy'

Louis C.K. has unveiled the first trailer for his upcoming comedy-drama I Love You, Daddy, the Louie star's first feature film as director in 16 years.

The film shares more than a few similarities with Woody Allen's Manhattan, from the Big Apple setting to the 35mm black-and-white look to the film's plot, which centers on C.K.'s TV writer navigating his teenaged daughter's (Chloe Grace Moretz) relationship with a much older acclaimed filmmaker (John Malkovich).

"Woody is an ingredient, along with a whole other generation of dudes who used to go up and down the age line a lot more easily," C.K. told the Hollywood Reporter of the film, which debuted as the "secret movie" at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

I Love You, Daddy also stars Edie Falco as C.K.'s producing partner, Helen Hunt as his ex-wife and Charlie Day as the sidekick.

The film, the comedian's first feature length since 2001's Pootie Tang, opens in theaters on November 17th.