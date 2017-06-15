See Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg Extend Fatherly Feud in 'Daddy's Home 2'

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg grapple with their own daddy issues in the goofy new trailer for Daddy's Home 2. The sequel to the 2015 family comedy opens November 10th.

Related See Will Ferrell's Extended Bush Routine at 'Full Frontal' Dinner "I needed eight years, a catastrophic flood, a war built on a lie, an economic disaster – the new guy needed 100 days," "Dubya" jokes

In the new movie, Ferrell and Wahlberg reprise their roles as Dusty and Brad and their step-dad detente is tested when their extended families converge for a big Christmas party. Mel Gibson co-stars as Dusty's gruff, macho and estranged father, while John Lithgow plays Brad's overly affectionate pops.

The new trailer boasts plenty of ridiculousness, including a silly take on the classic mirror gag and Wahlberg threatening some impatient parents in the school pick-up line. Elsewhere, Ferrell and Lithgow greet each other with a prolonged kiss and Gibson's character tries out some new material on Dusty and Brads' children: "Hey kids, I got a good one for you, two dead hookers wash up on the shore…"

Daddy's Home 2 also stars Linda Cardellini and John Cena.