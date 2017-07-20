Watch Charlie Sheen Star in Melodramatic '9/11' Trailer

The new trailer for the September 11th film, 9/11, starring Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg, has surfaced via a Japanese production company. The movie is based on Patrick Carson's stage play, Elevator, and dramatizes actual events adapted from voicemail messages left by victims.

While the narration and text for the new trailer are in Japanese, the clip teases out a plot in which Sheen, a married man on the verge of a divorce, finds himself trapped in an elevator in the World Trade Center's North Tower with four other people. Goldberg plays a WTC employee trying to help Sheen and the others get out of the elevator as the attack unfolds. While the 9/11 trailer is filled with earnest intent, everything from its sweeping score to Sheen's grizzled proclamation – "The building is coming down" – are tinged with melodrama.

9/11 also stars Gina Gershon, Luis Guzmán, Wood Harris and Jacqueline Bisset. Martin Guigui (Naitonal Lampoon's Cattle Call, The Bronx Bull) co-wrote and directed the movie, which opens September 8th.

For Sheen, 9/11 marks the actor's second movie role of 2017 – along with the streaming-only Crackle flick Mad Families – and first since 2013's Machete Kills. However, his participation in 9/11 is peculiar considering his history of promoting September 11th conspiracies. In 2006, Sheen claimed in an interview with noted right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that a "controlled demolition" had brought down the Twin Towers.

"We're not the conspiracy theorists on this issue," Sheen said at the time. "It seems to me like 19 amateurs with box cutters taking over four commercial airliners and hitting 75 per cent of the targets – that feels like a conspiracy theory."

That same year, Sheen spoke at a 9/11 truther convention in Los Angeles and doubled down on his comments during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I've done a lot of research," Sheen said. "And it's not just me. It's the people that have come before me, the experts, the engineers, the physicists, the scientists and the scholars that raised a lot of these things. And I took a look at their research and said, 'Yeah, it doesn't add up.'"

