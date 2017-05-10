Watch Brad Pitt Handle Rowdy Troops in 'War Machine' Trailer

Brad Pitt has a goofy charm playing four-star General Glen McMahon in the second trailer for War Machine. The new Netflix original film chronicles the story of McMahon, the man responsible for ending former president George W. Bush's war in Afghanistan.

The trailer shows McMahon navigating the complicated military situation in Afghanistan. "I didn't come here to manage this war, and I sure as shit didn't come here to close it out," he declares. "I came here to win!" The general's crew of misfit personnel only adds to the stress. "Men are imperfect creatures," a voice says over shots of boozing, partying troops. Left to their own devices, all they really wanna do is play with their dicks and eat chicken. Men need to be led."

War Machine was inspired by the book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan by Rolling Stone journalist Michael Hastings. The adaptation was written and directed by David Michôd (Animal Kingdom) and premieres May 26th on Netflix and in select New York and Los Angeles theaters. The film also features Tilda Swinton, Sir Ben Kingsley, Anthony Michael Hall and Topher Grace.