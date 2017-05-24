Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, "special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories," battle wild-looking aliens and pilot svelte spaceships in the final trailer for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. The movie hits screens July 21st.

The new teaser establishes the film's conceit immediately. First, there is an imminent threat – a voiceover intones, "after centuries of peace and prosperity, an unknown force wants to destroy all we have created." The nature of the danger is unknown.

Second, there is a time constraint to heighten viewer anxiety and minimize preamble: DeHaan and Delevingne are informed by Clive Owen, who plays their commander, that they have "less than ten hours to find the threat and eliminate it." Seconds later, the high-speed chases and gunfights begin.

Valerian, an adaptation of the French comic Valerian and Laureline, is the latest project from director Luc Besson. Tightly wound thrillers come naturally to him – early credits include La Femme Nikita and The Professional – and in the last two decades, he has spun several of these into blockbuster franchises: see The Transporter and Taken. He also has uniquely fused an action flick sensibility with the imaginative possibilities of science fiction: see The Fifth Element and Lucy.

DeHann, Delevingne and Owen are joined in Valerian by Ethan Hawke and the pop star Rihanna.