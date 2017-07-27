Billy Zane couldn't help pointing out the irony of the cause that reunited him with Titanic costars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Wednesday.

Related Leonardo DiCaprio, National Geographic Developing 'The Right Stuff' Oscar-winning actor will executive produce scripted series about U.S. fighter pilots and first Mercury astronauts

"Gangs back together," Zane captioned a photo of the three Hollywood heavyweights on social media. "Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure…"

The trio made up one of the most memorable love triangles in cinematic history, with 1997's Oscar-winning blockbuster Titanic – a movie that largely revolved around the imminent destruction of a ship after it hit an iceberg. In the classic, DiCaprio and Winslet played Jack and Rose, two would-be lovers from different social classes, while Zane played Cal Hockley, Rose's much-reviled fiancé.



The old friends gathered Wednesday for a black tie gala in support of DiCaprio's Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, with funds going toward initiatives "protecting the earth and all of its inhabitants."



The event, held in France's St. Tropez, attracted an A-list crowd, including Madonna (who performed), Adrien Brody, Tobey Maguire, Gerard Butler and Anne Hidalgo, among other, and included auction items featuring art work by Paul McCarthy and Damien Hirst.

One of the night's most highly publicized auction items, however, was a coveted dinner with DiCaprio and Winslet. (The two have been longtime friends since costarring in Titanic; Winslet was DiCaprio's biggest advocate and fan when he won his first Oscar for his role in The Revenant last year.)

At the event Wednesday, DiCaprio spoke of the important work the foundation is doing to raise awareness about global warming and environmental issues.

"The health of our planet is grave – this crisis is real," he said in his remarks to the gathered crowd. "What we seem to lose sight of is that we are part of nature, in fact we depend on nature for our very survival. Our natural systems sustain us with all that is necessary for life — such as ample food, clean air and drinkable water."

Proceeds from the auction will go toward both the foundation's causes, as well as a GoFundMe campaign that Winslet supports, which is helping a young mother in the U.K. to pay for her cancer treatment.