Steven Spielberg Documentary to Premiere on HBO

Steven Spielberg will step in front of the camera this fall as the subject of a documentary, which will air on HBO. Directed and produced by Susan Lacy, Spielberg is billed as "an intimate portrait of the iconic film director," which will chronicle the titular director's nearly five-decade-long career.

Lacy filmed 30 hours of interviews with Spielberg and the documentary traverses Spielberg's life, from his childhood and his early work on through to his impressive movie making that has ranged from entertaining blockbusters to more serious dramatic films.

The documentary incorporates clips and behind-the-scenes footage from several of his landmark films, such as Jaws, ET: the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan and a host of others.

While Spielberg himself will narrate the film, his friends, family and colleagues provide added insight. Lacy interviewed more than 80 subjects for the documentary, which ranged from celebrities to directors and producers, alongside industry insiders. J.J. Abrams, Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas and Martin Scorsese are among the directors who were interviewed for the film. Several actors Spielberg has directed also appear, including Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, Daniel Day-Lewis and Leonard DiCaprio, along with many others.

HBO will premiere the feature-length Spielberg on October 7th. It will also be made available via HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO on Demand as well as via the network's affiliate portals.

Spielberg is in the midst of filming The Papers (formerly titled The Post), which stars Hanks and Meryl Streep. The movie about the Pentagon Papers scandal will hit select theaters on December 22nd. His forthcoming film adaptation of Ready Player One will be released on March 30th of next year.

