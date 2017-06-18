Stephen Furst, 'Animal House' Actor, Dead at 63

Stephen Furst, the actor who portrayed "Flounder" in the classic comedy National Lampoon's Animal House, died Friday following complications from diabetes. He was 63.

Furst's sons Nathan and Griffith confirmed their father's death in a Facebook post. "Steve has a long list of earthly accomplishments. He was known to the world as a brilliant and prolific actor and filmmaker, but to his family and many dear friends he was also a beloved husband, father and kind friend whose memory will always be a blessing."

Furst is most remembered for playing bumbling freshman Kent "Flounder" Dorfman in Animal House, where his 0.2 grade point average made him the recipient of the quote, "Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, son."

In addition to the "Flounder" role – which Furst reprised in the short-lived TV spinoff series Delta House – the actor also appeared in the 1980 cult comedy Midnight Madness, The Dream Team and National Lampoon's Class Reunion, plus reoccurring roles on the TV series St. Elsewhere and Babylon 5.

"To truly honor him, do not cry for the loss of Stephen Furst," his sons continued. "But rather, enjoy memories of all the times he made you snicker, laugh, or even snort to your own embarrassment. He intensely believed that laugher is the best therapy, and he would want us to practice that now."

In 1984, Furst reteamed with his Animal House co-star Tim Matheson in the comedy Up the Creek. "Ah, Flounder! You fucked up. You trusted us! But we loved ya, Pal. Rest In Peace," Matheson tweeted Saturday.

Director Kevin Smith wrote of Furst, "As an awkward round kid, Flounder was the Delta I most identified with in #AnimalHouse, my fave comedy. #StephenFurst helped shape who I am."







