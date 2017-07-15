'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Watch New Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Disney presented a behind-the-scenes video of the much-anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi during their D23 Expo Saturday in Anaheim, California.

The film's stars Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, and Benicio del Toro were on hand to present the footage along with director Rian Johnson.

"I'm hoping it'll be a little shocking, but I'm hoping it'll be real and honest," Johnson said of "Episode VIII" in the three-minute video, which boasts new footage of the film in addition to the making-of material.

"Rian has written a story that's unexpected but right. Some of the stuff that happens, people are gonna be like 'Oh my god,'" Ridley added. "And even though everyone knows it's the second in a trilogy, it feels like its own thing."

The late Carrie Fisher, who plays General Leia Organa in the trilogy, appears throughout the behind-the-scenes footage, hanging out off-set with co-stars Oscar Isaac and Mark Hamill.

"It's about family, and that's what's so powerful about it," Fisher says of The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives December 15th.