'Star Wars' Splits With 'Episode IX' Director Colin Trevorrow

Colin Trevorrow will no longer direct Star Wars: Episode IX, Lucasfilm announced in a statement on the Star Wars website.



"Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX," the note read. "Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon."

Trevorrow's departure from the film follows an August shake-up, during which screenwriter Jack Thorne was tapped to take over the script from Trevorrow and his writing partner, Derek Conolly. Per sources, a new set of eyes was needed to finish the final installment of the franchise reboot.

Lucasfilm and its parent company Disney did not say whether the directorial change will effect the timeframe for the as-yet untitled Episode IX. Production is scheduled to begin next January and the movie is expected to open May 24th, 2019.

Trevorrow's exit is not without precedent in the Star Wars universe since Disney purchased Lucasfilm and revived the franchise in 2012. Most recently, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the Han Solo stand-alone film over "creative differences," paving the way for Ron Howard to take over. Lucasfilm and Disney also notably parted ways with screenwriter Michael Arndt, who was tapped to write the franchise reboot, Episode VII. Director J.J. Abrams and Star Wars vet Lawrence Kasdan eventually finished the script for what became The Force Awakens.



The next Star Wars film, Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi, opens December 15th.

