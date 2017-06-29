'Star Wars' R2-D2 Unit Sells for $2.76 Million

R2-D2 may have weathered a lot of galaxy turmoil, from being abducted to taking fire in several attacks, but despite the droid's battle wounds, the robot was not worse for wear when it came to its worth in an auction held on Wednesday. As Associated Press reports, an R2-D2 unit that was used in multiple Star Wars films commanded $2.76 million in an auction held by Profiles in History.

Related 50 Best 'Star Wars' Characters of All Time From Mos Eisely aliens to the most dangerous Jedi ever, our updated ranking of the heroes and villains in a galaxy far, far away

It was the most expensive item available at the movie memorabilia auction. The R2-D2 buyer's name was not revealed. Prior to the event, Profiles in History estimated the droid could fetch up to $2 million. The 43-inch tall unit was assembled from parts used in the film franchise's original trilogy. Other Star Wars auction items included Luke Skywalker's lightsaber that was used in the first two films, which sold for $450,000, and Darth Vader's helmet from the original film fetched $96,000.

For those that are aching for more Star Wars memorabilia and have the cash, Profiles in History is also holding a Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds personal property auction beginning on September 23rd. The multi-day auction will include more than 1500 lots and portions of the proceeds will benefit Reynolds' charity The Thalians and The Jed Foundation, which was chosen as a beneficiary by Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd.

Star Wars memorabilia from the September auction includes a life-sized Princess Leia blaster statue in a wooden phone booth that was featured in her HBO special Wishful Drinking and in the documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Fisher's personalized on-set chair from Return of the Jedi, her life-sized C-3PO with electronic lighting parts and her original 1978 Princess Leia action figure in its original packaging are some of the items that will be for sale during the fall auction.