'Star Wars,' Marvel Movies Heading to New Disney Streaming Service

Star Wars and Marvel movies will only be available to stream on Disney's forthcoming streaming platform, CEO Bob Iger announced per CNBC. The decision follows Disney announcing its own streaming service expected to launch in 2019.

"I have described a very rich, treasure trove of content for this app," Iger said. "We're going to launch big, and we're going to launch hot." Iger said the Disney-branded streaming service would also likely feature several original Disney series and movies, plus an existing television library.

Disney's decision to launch its own streaming platform and pull its movies from Netflix came one year after a 2012 deal the entertainment giant signed with the website finally kicked in. The agreement gave Netflix early access to all Disney films released theatrically in 2016 and beyond. Despite Disney's new plans, Netflix will retain its Marvel TV series, which includes The Defenders and its related superhero shows.

