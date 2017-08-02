'Star Wars: Episode IX' Taps New Screenwriter

British screenwriter Jack Thorne has been tapped to finish the screenplay for Star Wars: Episode IX, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Thorne will take over for director Colin Trevorrow and his writing partner Derek Connolly. According to sources, a new set of eyes was needed to finish the final installment of the franchise reboot, though it's unclear how much of the script needs to be rewritten.

Thorne has created several acclaimed British television shows including National Treasure, the crime drama The Last Panthers and the sci-fi series The Fades. He also co-wrote the This Is England spin-off series with Shane Meadows and collaborated with J.K. Rowling on the play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. In April, Thorne was tapped to pen a new musical TV series, The Eddy, from La La Land director Damien Chazelle.



A title for Star Wars: Episode IX has yet to be announced. Production is set to begin next January and the film is scheduled to open May 24th, 2019.

The Episode IX screenwriter shake-up follows the recent departure of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from the upcoming Han Solo standalone film over creative differences. Ron Howard has since taken over the film, which is slated to open May 25th, 2018.

The next Star Wars film, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, opens December 15th.

