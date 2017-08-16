St. Vincent to Direct Film Reimagining 'Portrait of Dorian Gray'

Annie Clark, the rocker known as St. Vincent, will make her feature-length directorial debut with an upcoming reimagining of the classic Oscar Wilde novel The Portrait of Dorian Gray .

As opposed to the 1890 book and its many cinematic adaptations, a woman will play the Dorian Gray role in the Clark-directed feature, Variety reports. Elle screenwriter David Birke wrote the script, with Lionsgate set to produce. No release date has been announced.

The book centers on a young man, Dorian Gray, who sells his soul in exchange for eternal youth. However, the titular self-portrait of Gray becomes more grotesque with each sin he commits, eventually driving him to madness.

Clark made her directorial debut earlier this year with the "Birthday Party" segment in the horror anthology XX, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The film was entirely written and helmed by female directors, with Karyn Kusama, Jennifer Lynch and Jovanka Vuckovic.



In addition to the Dorian Gray film, St. Vincent will also embark on her Fear the Future tour this November. In June, the Best Alternative Album Grammy-winning singer also released her new single "New York."